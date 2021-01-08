NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two school building in Norfolk have been closed for sanitizing after reports of COVID-19 exposures.
Chesterfield Heights Elementary and Booker T. Washington High School have both been closed for sanitizing due to the possible exposures, a school division spokeswoman said.
The process is part of established protocol and procedures for COVID-19, she said.
Booker T. Washington High School was already closed due to a pipe that burst. The pipe burst impacted the heating system in the building, the spokeswoman said.
Norfolk students are currently learning virtually, so no students have been in the buildings that are now closed.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest News
- ‘Donutgate’ is over, Misdemeanor charges against Sen. Joe Morrissey dropped in court
- Dr. Fauci joins Gov. Northam, community leaders for virtual discussion on pandemic health equity, COVID-19 vaccine
- 2 Norfolk schools being cleaned after reports of COVID-19 exposure
- Lights from All Sights exhibit opens at Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center
- Lindsey Graham says impeaching Trump would ‘destroy our ability to heal’