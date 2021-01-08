2 Norfolk schools being cleaned after reports of COVID-19 exposure

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two school building in Norfolk have been closed for sanitizing after reports of COVID-19 exposures.

Chesterfield Heights Elementary and Booker T. Washington High School have both been closed for sanitizing due to the possible exposures, a school division spokeswoman said.

The process is part of established protocol and procedures for COVID-19, she said.

Booker T. Washington High School was already closed due to a pipe that burst. The pipe burst impacted the heating system in the building, the spokeswoman said.

Norfolk students are currently learning virtually, so no students have been in the buildings that are now closed.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.