2 Elizabeth City-Pasquotank high schools will have virtual classes Friday due to staffing issues

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Staffing absences due to COVID-19 have forced two Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County schools to follow a remote learning schedule Friday.

The school division made the announcement Thursday on social media. The schools learning remotely are Northeastern High School and Pasquotank County High School.

Other schools will not learn remotely Friday.

All home and away athletic games and activities set to take place Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday will also be rescheduled.

Meals will be available for pick-up at each high school from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

Principals will connect with staff and students to give specific details about remote learning and meal pick-up.