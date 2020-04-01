18-wheeler full of toilet paper crashes and burns on Texas highway

DALLAS (KETK) – An 18-wheeler hauling toilet paper crashed and caught fire on a Texas highway early Wednesday morning after the driver fell asleep.

According to NBC DFW, the driver was headed to a rest stop in Dallas around 4:15 a.m., but nodded off before he reached his destination.

The truck caught fire and shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 20 between Texas 310 and Interstate 45. 

Thankfully, the driver and his dog did not suffer any life-threatening injuries. 

Toilet paper has become an unexpected luxury since the outbreak of the coronavirus. Videos from across the country have gone viral of people inexplicably stocking up on it during the pandemic despite there not being a concrete need to do so.

