10 On Your Side’s Kara Dixon to moderate virtual townhall on COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side’s Kara Dixon is set to moderate a virtual town hall, hosted by Southeastern Virginia Health System, on decreasing COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.

The event, set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, will feature influential health experts and members of the faith-based community. The conversation will be streamed via Facebook Live.

Event organizers say the event will be an opportunity for our communities to receive factual information, receive answers to questions, eliminate myths and receive a firsthand COVID-19 survivor’s testimonial.

The event is free and open to the public.

