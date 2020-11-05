Community steps in to help nonprofit donate playsets to children with cancer

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Last week, 10 On Your Side told a story about a Chesapeake nonprofit that needed help getting playsets for the rest of the children on their waiting list.

In true Hampton Roads fashion, the community responded — and helped raise $30,000.

Roc Solid Foundation founder Eric Newman says this 10 On Your Side success is life-changing for the children who now get to swing and slide on their new playset.

“My message to the community that has rallied around Roc Solid Foundation with this instance and the last 12 years because it’s clearly again … by you all rallying behind us, we have allowed play to defeat cancer. What I mean by that is, when the kids and family see the playset, the last thing on their mind is cancer,” said Newman.

With the pandemic, Roc Solid volunteers can no longer travel and build the playsets themselves.

Instead, Roc Solid Foundation started raising money for their new program that now lets them ship playsets across the country to any child who’s in need while fighting cancer.

It’s called “Roc Solid on Demand.”

Newman says the community stepped up and helped them raise $30,000 for the new playsets.

Newman had pediatric cancer himself and says he knows firsthand how something as simple as a playset can change a child’s perspective.

“Seven kids, because [10 On Your Side] took the story, we were ale to love and serve them and get them a playset, so thank you. It’s a big deal,” said Newman.

Although they’ve reached their goal for this season, their wait list will continue to grow.

Next year’s goal is 400 playsets.

Click here if you want to donate.

