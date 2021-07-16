CHKD’s LemonAid fundraiser takes hybrid approach this year

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Summertime and lemonade are a perfect match, and The Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters (CHKD) would agree.

This year, their annual Anthem LemonAid fundraising effort, which benefits local cancer patients, is taking a hybrid approach. Registrants can participate with a physical “LemonAid” stand or fundraise virtually. There’s also the option to do both. For participants who choose to host a physical stand, Anthem LemonAid kits will come with all the standard supplies like lemonade mix and cups as well as special items to promote safe interactions, including hand sanitizer and masks.

Register at this link to start fundraising. You can follow along on social media using #SqueezethedayCHKD @kingsdaughterschkd.

The King’s Daughters has teamed up with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield for this critical campaign to raise awareness and funds for the fight against childhood cancer at CHKD.

It’s easy to participate and help CHKD put a squeeze on childhood cancer, for patients like Cayden, this year’s Anthem LemonAid ambassador. He was diagnosed with a difficult to treat form of leukemia as a toddler. Read more about Cayden on the CHKD website.

Several local businesses have also joined the Anthem LemonAid event by donating proceeds from sales to the cause. Check out the CHKD Facebook page for details.