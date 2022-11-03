NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters is seeing a surge in respiratory illness, with this week bringing its highest level of patients since the pandemic surge.

According to a press release, CHKD’s pediatric offices, urgent care centers, emergency departments and hospitals are seeing much higher than normal volumes of kids with influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other viruses.

This increase in respiratory illnesses is also hitting earlier than usual for the cold and flu season.

While the vast majority of kids with respiratory viruses can be treated at home, experts say to keep monitoring symptoms to know when to seek medical care.

The press release continues by saying that if a child is suffering from the following symptoms to call your pediatrician:

Lethargic

Coughing

Feverish

Dehydrated

If a child is having labored, shallow or rapid breathing, or turning blue or gray around the lips, tongue, or skin call 911.

If you do have to bring your children to an emergency room or pediatric office, CHKD asks those to be patient since the offices are experiencing staffing shortages and are doing their best to care for all children during the surge.

Doctors say parents should consider getting eligible children their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations and should continue to practice good hand washing, wearing masks, and staying away from sick people.