CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) – UVA Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center says calls for children unintentionally eating marijuana edibles have almost tripled in the last year.

According to a press release, the center received 77 calls in 2022, which is a jump from 26 in 2021. About 68% of calls in 2022 involved children ages five or younger.

Blue Ridge Poison Center Calls for Accidental Marijuana Edibles Consumption

Year Ages 0-5 Ages 6-12 Ages 13-19 Total Calls 2018 1 0 0 1 2019 2 2 0 4 2020 9 1 1 11 2021 16 10 0 26 2022 52 19 6 77

UVA Health medical toxicologist Christ Holstege, MD said most of the cases are caused by toddlers mistaking edible marijuana products for candy.

“As an adult, I cannot tell the difference between some of the edible cannabis products now emerging on the market because the products closely mimic available candies such as caramels and gum drops,” he said.

UVA Health says children who accidentally consume marijuana edibles can experience markedly rapid heart rates, low blood pressure, vomiting, confusion, hallucinations, profound sedation and seizures.