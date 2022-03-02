Chesapeake Regional Healthcare hosting ‘Wellness Wednesdays’ every month for 2022

Side sleeping has been shown to benefit your digestive health. Some experts believe it can reduce heartburn, constipation and bloating.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Regional Healthcare will be hosting “Wellness Wednesday” to reduce health disparities in the South Norfolk community.

The free events are scheduled quarterly and are open to both men and women. this year’s first Wellness Wednesday, held from 2-7 p.m., on Wednesday, March 2, at Bethany Baptist Church located at 2587 Campostella Road.

Chesapeake Regional will collaborate with over 40 organizations to help community members have better control of their health including support groups, legal aid, housing, employment, healthy food and self-care.

“Chesapeake Regional’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve,” says Reese Jackson, President & CEO of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare.

Chesapeake Regional’s 3D Mobile Mammography Unit will be onsite during each event. To make a mammogram appointment, visit ChesapeakeMammo.com or call 757-312-6400.

Quarterly Wellness Wednesdays will be held at South Norfolk churches throughout 2022.