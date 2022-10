CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Health Department is hosting a free drive-thru flu clinic on October 22.

The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenbrier Mall in the former Sears parking lot.

The flu clinic is open to ages six months and up and no insurance or appointment is needed.

For more information about the flu vaccine, visit the Virginia Department of Health website.