Chesapeake doctor lists 6 ways to reduce your cancer risk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Every day, you make choices that affect your health more than you might realize.

The American Cancer Society estimates that 1.9 million people will get a new cancer diagnosis this year and that at least 42% of those cases are potentially avoidable.

February is Cancer Prevention Awareness Month and 10 On Your Side turned to longtime ACS Action Network member Dr. Bruce Waldholtz for six ways to reduce your risk. He is a gastroenterologist in Chesapeake.

“It’s far more effective to prevent a disease than to figure out a better way to treat an advanced case of that,” Waldholtz said.

The top two things you can do to protect yourself from several types of cancer are to eat right and get active, he said.

“Absolutely, the data is beyond question that increased weight is related to a number of cancers,” Waldholtz told WAVY.

He recommends eating more fruits and vegetables and less red meat, processed meat and alcohol. In general, foods with the most color – dark green, red, yellow, and orange – have the most nutrients.

The latest exercise recommendation for adults is 30 minutes of vigorous activity or one hour of moderate activity five days a week. If that seems like too much, Waldhotz said, start slow.

“If you make the commitment to walk five minutes a day that’s about 32 hours a year … it adds up,” he said.

Stop smoking: that’ll reduce your risk of a list of cancers including lung, breast. colon, bladder and more.

Protect your skin from the sun — even in the winter and get screened.

“Cancers that we can screen for are cervical cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer and now lung cancer,” he said.

Talk to your doctor about when and how often you should be screened based on age and family history.

And finally, get immunized.

The HPV vaccine protects against six types of cancer caused by the human papillomavirus. Its recommended for kids around age 11 to reduce their risk of cancer as an adult.

You can find more information about cancer and ways to reduce your risk on the ACS website, cancer.org.

There is also a toll-free hotline that operates 24 hours a day. That number is 1-800-ACS-2345.