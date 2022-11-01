HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Celebrate Healthcare will be hosting 3 Covid, flu, and insurance clinics across Hampton Roads on the first week of November.

The clinics are free for children and adults. Along with vaccines, free in-person assistance will also be available to help community members enroll or renew in a health insurance plan.

  • Hampton
    • Tuesday, November 1 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
    • Boo Williams Sportsplex at 5 Armistead Parkway
    • Friday, November 4 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
    • Sixth Mount Zion Temple at 3100 Butternut Drive
  • Portsmouth
    • Saturday, November 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Children’s Museum of Virginia
    • Community members can get vaccinated and tour the museum for free.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.

Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.