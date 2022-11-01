HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Celebrate Healthcare will be hosting 3 Covid, flu, and insurance clinics across Hampton Roads on the first week of November.

The clinics are free for children and adults. Along with vaccines, free in-person assistance will also be available to help community members enroll or renew in a health insurance plan.

Hampton Tuesday, November 1 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Boo Williams Sportsplex at 5 Armistead Parkway Friday, November 4 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sixth Mount Zion Temple at 3100 Butternut Drive

Portsmouth Saturday, November 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children’s Museum of Virginia Community members can get vaccinated and tour the museum for free.

