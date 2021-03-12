CDC’s Tips from Former Smokers® campaign returns for the 10th Year

FILE – This March 28, 2019, file photo shows cigarette butts in an ashtray in New York. Moving company U-Haul has a new hiring policy and smokers need not apply. Starting this month the company will screen out people who use tobacco or nicotine when making new hires in certain U.S. states. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

RICHMOND (WAVY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Tips from Former Smokers® campaign is entering its 10th year with new advertisements to encourage people who smoke to quit.

The Tips campaign is the nation’s first federally funded tobacco education campaign and has helped more than 1 million U.S. adults quit smoking and inspired millions more to try to quit, the VDH said on Friday.

In Virginia, studies show 10,300 residents die every year from smoking-related diseases.

A recent study showed that from 2012–2018, the Tips campaign helped prevent an estimated 129,000 early deaths and helped save an estimated $7.3 billion in smoking-related healthcare costs.

The Virginia Department of Health said they are committed to helping Virginia, “understand the reality of smoking-related disease and death—and to prevent these realities from happening to them.”

The ads will run from March 1 through September 26 on national cable and network television, streaming radio, and online.

The CDC said each year when the Tips campaign is aired, there is an immediate and marked spike in calls to 1-800-QUIT-NOW and visits to the Quit Now Virginia website.

Statistics have shown smoking costs more than $300 billion a year, including nearly $170 billion in direct medical costs and more than $156 billion in lost productivity.

The Tips campaign is an important counter to the billions of dollars spent on advertising and promoting cigarettes each year, the VDH said.

Cigarette smoking remains the single largest cause of preventable disease and death in the U.S., killing more than 480,000 Americans each year, according to the CDC.

The CDC said for every American who dies from a smoking-related disease, about 30 more suffer at least one serious illness from smoking.

Virginians who would like to quit smoking or using tobacco products are can call 1-800-QUIT-NOW and visit the Quit Now Virginia website for free assistance and support.