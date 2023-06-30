PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Just as many of us plan to spend time outdoors this holiday weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert this week about mosquitos spreading malaria in the United States.

Four people in Florida and one in Texas contracted the disease without having left the country. These cases are the first time in 20 years malaria has been transmitted within the U.S.

“There’s always going to be a risk of Malaria coming in to the country,” said Dr. Melissa Viray of the Virginia Department of Health. “We see around just about 2,000 cases a year in the U.S., normally, generally … from people going abroad and then coming back in with it.”

10 On Your Side spoke with an expert from the Virginia Department of Health. Dr. Melissa Viray told us,

The last time time a mosquito transmitted malaria in Virginia was 2002. There were two cases in Loudoun County in northern Virginia.

“The reason you don’t see it happening as frequently in places that have more temperate climates is because it does need to be more consistently warm,” Viray said.

The bigger risk, though still small, is contracting West Nile, Viray said. That is why

she advises everyone take these precautions to avoid bites:

Use a repellent containing DEET

Avoid the outdoors during prime biting times, around dawn and dusk.

Get rid of standing water around your home, as that’s where mosquitos breed.

If you plan to travel to places where malaria is common, such as Africa or South America, ask your doctor about medications you can take to prevent it. Malaria can be a severe and fatal in some cases.

The symptoms of malaria are like a bad case of the flu:

High fever

Body aches

Shaking chills

If you suspect you may have malaria, it’s important to see a doctor quickly, as there are treatments.