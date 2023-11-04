VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads was “Making Strides” against Breast Cancer at a 5K walk this morning in Virginia Beach.

The American Cancer Society’s event kicked off around 11 a.m. at The Oceanfront at 24th Street Park, and people gathered in support of Breast Cancer Awareness. Individuals dressed up in various shades of pink and costumes to walk the 5K.

“Making Strides has always been more than just a walk, it’s a movement,” their website reads. “We are making it easier for anyone, anywhere to make an impact. We know the future can be free from breast cancer. We’re asking you to join the movement and sign up to save lives.”

For more information on how you can get involved, visit their website.