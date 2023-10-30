'I dedicated the award to my mother, who is a survivor and she's just my inspiration'

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News delegate is working to reduce out-of-pocket costs for breast cancer screenings.

Del. Shelly Simonds (D) is an advocate for change. She is working to make sure those recently diagnosed and in remission can afford care.

“We don’t want barriers to care,” she said. “We don’t want out-of-pocket expenses. It’s really scary. When you find out that you have a lump and you have to go back for the secondary diagnostic screening.”

After the COVID-19 pandemic, her mom was diagnosed with stage I breast cancer.

“Our experience as a family … we were all so worried about her,” Simonds said. “But I’m really grateful that she had great care that she got that follow up diagnostic screening. Just going through this with my mom has really opened up my eyes to the whole screening process. I am very happy to say she just had a clean screening. We are just looking forward to the future.”

Insurance companies cover annual mammograms for women 40 and up. However, those in need of follow up screenings may pay hundreds of dollars out of pocket. At least 20 other states have passed similar legislation.

During the last legislative session, Simonds introduced HB1815, to cut down on the costs.

“This experience has really made me an advocate for breast cancer screening. I’m really excited that I got to carry this bill in the General Assembly. We’re still working on on the bill. We’re going to be reintroducing it this January,” she explained.

The Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation recognized her advocacy work awarding her the 2023 Legislative Impact Award.

“I dedicated the award to my mother, who is a survivor and she’s just my inspiration,” Simonds said.

The bill was sent to the Health Insurance Reform Commission for review.

“There’s a lot of consensuses in the General Assembly about access to care and making sure that women get the care they need,” Simonds said.

In January, she plans to reintroduce the bill with a team of breast cancer survivors, medical students and radiologists.

“Everybody has had someone In their family who’s been impacted by breast cancer,” she said. “It impacts all of us. I’m glad to have carried the bill for my mom and all of the other moms out there.”