CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The winners of this year’s Bra-ha-ha® have been announced!

Now in its 16th year, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare hosts the competition as part of its annual campaign in the fight against breast cancer. It’s held in October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Participants tapped into their craftiness and creativeness for the cause and designed some truly uplifting creations. They are all provided a 38-C bra as their canvas.

Out of 151 entries, the grand prize was awarded to Wonderland by Dollar Tree. The Most Creative award went to Breast Cancer Sucks! by Cavalier Ford at Chesapeake Square.

“Wonderland” Designed by Dollar Tree “Breast Cancer Sucks” Designed by Cavalier Ford at Chesapeake Square

Congrats to all the winners.

Best Craftsmanship: “Pick a Date and Get Squeezed” Designed by Jamie Riggs Most Inspirational: “What it Means to Be a Black Woman” Designed by Caleb Carver, Grassfield High School Most Humorous: “It’s-A Me, Mammogram!” Designed by HCI & CSV Community, Heartland

Construction & Comfort Systems of Virginia Best general entry: “Fabulous Flo-mingo” Designed by Amy Fitchett and Linda Hitchings Best CRH Department or Staff: “Squawk for Breast Cancer Awareness: Spreading Wings of Support” Designed by Denise Zelms Best school entry adult: “Gotta Catch ‘Em All… Early!” Designed by Liz Lotts, Buts Road Primary Best school entry 14 & above: “Bejeweled” Designed by Hickory High School Best school entry 13 & under: “Colors of Cancer” Designed by Briley Wills Best seasonal: “Trick-or-Treats” Designed by Shawnda Bentley, Evelyn’s Wildlife Refuge Best Broadway inspired: “Smash Your Masquerade of Fear” Designed by Cathi Knollenberg, The Yard Girls Honorable mention: “It takes many hands to find a cure for breast cancer” Designed by Marlee Warren

WAVY News 10’s Stephanie Hudson served as the emcee and judge for the event again this year. The ceremony was held on Friday, Oct. 13 in Chesapeake, with nearly 400 people in attendance.

Money raised from the events will go to provide free mammograms and related services for non insured and underinsured people in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina.

An exhibit featuring this year’s bras will be on display at Lynnhaven Mall through Oct. 31.

Breast cancer survivors are invited to attend The Bra-ha-ha Celebration at Lynnhaven Mall on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. The free event is open to the public. Go to Brahaha.org to register.