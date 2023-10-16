CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The winners of this year’s Bra-ha-ha® have been announced!
Now in its 16th year, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare hosts the competition as part of its annual campaign in the fight against breast cancer. It’s held in October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Participants tapped into their craftiness and creativeness for the cause and designed some truly uplifting creations. They are all provided a 38-C bra as their canvas.
Out of 151 entries, the grand prize was awarded to Wonderland by Dollar Tree. The Most Creative award went to Breast Cancer Sucks! by Cavalier Ford at Chesapeake Square.
Congrats to all the winners.
WAVY News 10’s Stephanie Hudson served as the emcee and judge for the event again this year. The ceremony was held on Friday, Oct. 13 in Chesapeake, with nearly 400 people in attendance.
Money raised from the events will go to provide free mammograms and related services for non insured and underinsured people in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina.
An exhibit featuring this year’s bras will be on display at Lynnhaven Mall through Oct. 31.
Breast cancer survivors are invited to attend The Bra-ha-ha Celebration at Lynnhaven Mall on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. The free event is open to the public. Go to Brahaha.org to register.