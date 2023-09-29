HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Bon Secours is offering free, drive-thru flu shots at multiple locations from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday while supplies last.

They will be offered at Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News, Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center in Portsmouth, Bon Secours Health Center at Harbour View in Suffolk and Bon Secours Southampton Medical Center in Franklin.

“We love providing flu vaccines to the community each year,” said Valerie Sommer, director of nursing at Bon Secours Health Center at Harbour View’s emergency department. “It’s a great opportunity to keep our neighbors healthy while getting reacquainted.”