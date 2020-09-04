Bon Secours hosting drive-thru flu shot clinics

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

(WAVY) — Bon Secours is holding four flu shot clinics on Oct. 3.

Those clinics will be drive-thru and run from 8 a.m. to noon while supplies last.

Here’s where they’ll be:

  • Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center, 150 Kingsley Lane, Norfolk
  • Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, 2 Bernardine Drive, Newport News
  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, 3636 High Street, Portsmouth
  • Bon Secours Health Center at Harbour View, 5818 Harbour View Boulevard, Suffolk

