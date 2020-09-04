(WAVY) — Bon Secours is holding four flu shot clinics on Oct. 3.
Those clinics will be drive-thru and run from 8 a.m. to noon while supplies last.
Here’s where they’ll be:
- Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center, 150 Kingsley Lane, Norfolk
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, 2 Bernardine Drive, Newport News
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, 3636 High Street, Portsmouth
- Bon Secours Health Center at Harbour View, 5818 Harbour View Boulevard, Suffolk
Latest Posts:
- Bon Secours hosting drive-thru flu shot clinics
- WAVY’s Anita Blanton hosts virtual town hall voter awareness meeting with local sorority, fraternity
- Coast Guard urges citizens to practice safe boating during Labor Day weekend
- Allied Universal planning to hire over 100 employees in Hampton Roads
- Chesapeake parents concerned over Chromebook waitlists; school says they’re coming