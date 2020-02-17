Birthing center at DePaul Hospital will stop delivering babies

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A large OB-GYN practice’s decision to leave Bon Secours DePaul Hospital is having a ripple effect.

In December, 10 On Your Side reported that WomanCare Centers PLC would no longer deliver babies at DePaul as of March 1. The practice is moving to Sentara Leigh Hospital on Kempsville Road.

At the time, a Bon Secours spokesperson said this did not mean that its Family Birth Center was closing, but things have since changed.

In a statement issued Feb. 17, Bon Secours Mercy Health said that as a result of the OBGYN group’s transition there were significant resignations from the Family Birth Center nursing staff.

Nurses, working hand-in-hand along with our physicians, are critical to the safe, quality and compassionate care that a woman receives throughout the entire birth process. Bon Secours has an unrelenting commitment to providing safe, quality health care and does not compromise on those standards. Bon Secours Media Statement

Due to the high number of resignations, Bon Secours has decided that as of March 15, 2020, the Birth Center at DePaul will stop delivering babies.

In 2018, Bon Secours merged with Mercy Health. After the merger, they closed the birthing center at Maryview Medical Center in Portsmouth.

