WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts would like to notify Williamsburg residents that a bat tested positive for rabies on Aug. 11

The bat had been exposed to a cat, and at this time there are no other known exposures. Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease that is carried by mammals and has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid 1980s, according to the release.

Individuals who came into contact with this animal through anything like a bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound eyes, nose or mouth are asked to contact the Environmental Health Office of the Hampton and Peninsula Health Department at 757-603-4277. After hours, contact the James City County Animal Control at 757-565-0370.

The District provided four rabies prevention guidelines:

Vaccinate pets. Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to a doctor and the local health department. Enjoy wildlife from a distance – don’t feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit premises. Do not feed pets outside, leave trash uncovered or do anything that may attract wild animals to property.