Babies Go Red for Women to teach their moms about heart health

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — It’s not Valentines’ Day yet, but you may have noticed a lot of people wearing red Friday.

It’s Go Red For Women day, a day when the American Heart Association brings awareness to women’s heart health.

The staff at Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News accessorized all their newborns with knitted red caps in honor of the day and to help teach the new mothers about heart health.

“It’s not the classic movie theater clutching your chest and falling to the ground,” explained doctor Marlene Capps, chief medical officer at Mary Immaculate Hospital.

She said women have different signs and symptoms of health problems, which include shortness of breath, fatigue, nausea and neck or jaw pain.

“If we don’t take care of ourselves we won’t be there to take care of our loved ones,” hospital President Darlene Stephenson told WAVY.com.

Moms and dads who eat right, exercise and avoid tobacco have kids who grow up doing the same.

“Now I’m going to start exercising and drinking more water,” new mom Jordan McDermott told us.

McDemott also has to consider the genes she’s passing along to her baby, Frankie.

“My grandma has Afib (Atrial fibrillation) and we have a couple of other heart issues, I don’t know what they are, but it runs deep in the family,” McDermott said.

Capps said women with a family history are encouraged to talk with their doctors early and get regular screenings.

“Look at your family history. We grow into who we came from,” Capps said.

Learning to take care of your heart all starts in the cradle.