HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Not enough people are rolling up their sleeves for vaccinations against the flu, RSV and COVID-19 according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health.

“I think, really, just the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, it can sometimes put taking care of our self later on the priority list,” said VDH Vaccination Coordinator Christy Gray.

The number people of getting COVID shots in the Commonwealth is down, Gray told WAVY.

“In 2022 our rates for 6 months (of age) and up for the flu shot were 30% compared this year about 25%,” Gray said.

For COVID, she said the rate was about 18% last year and stands at around 10% currently for 2023.

This comes as Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters announced Monday that it will no longer allow visitors under 12 years of age in the hospital due to a surge in respiratory illnesses.

“And so it’s just easier for us to keep our place clean, our patients safe,” said Christopher Foley, CHKD chief clinical operations officer and chief medical officer. “We have a lot of vulnerable patients.”

Little ones ages 0 to 4 make up the largest group going to emergency rooms and urgent care centers with respiratory illnesses over the last week in the Commonwealth.

“We really want to urge people to go out and get vaccinated.,” Gray said.

For the first time this year, there are three vaccinations available to help fight common respiratory illnesses.

Vaccines for COVID-19 and the flu are recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older.

The new vaccine to fight RSV is recommended for adults 60 and up, and for pregnant women at 32 to 36 weeks gestation.

“We want to also encourage people to take those everyday preventive measures they can take,” Gray said.

That includes covering your coughs and sneezes, washing your hands frequently and staying home when you are sick.

If you have questions about vaccines talk to your doctor. If you want to find COVID and flu vaccines near you, click here.