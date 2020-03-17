Are meatless burgers healthy? Local dietitian chimes in

(WAVY) — If you are a vegetarian, concerned about our planet, or trying to lose weight — you may be drawn to all the new burger substitutes out there.

Beyond and Impossible claim to give you that “real meat experience” without the actual meat, but are they really better for you or for mother earth?

10 On Your Side asked Bon Secours registered dietitian Barb Mekkes to weigh in.

“Hippocrates said food is medicine, medicine is food. So when Hippocrates said that, I know he wasn’t thinking of this,” Mekkes said with a laugh.

Mekkes pointed to the full fast food meals which include a burger, fries and a drink.

“What you have in this meal right here — you do have a lot of calories,” Mekkes said of those meals.

In a side-by-side comparison, Hardees’ Beyond Thickburger has about the same amount of calories (780) and saturated fat (13g) as its 1/3 pound Original Thickburger.

“That’s a concern,” Mekkes said.

On the other hand, she would choose it over Burger King’s Impossible Whopper (630 calories).

“The ingredients in the Hardees burger, I’m more at peace with. It’s a pea protein, it’s not genetically modified at all,” she said.

The Impossible Burger contains something called Heme. It was created in a lab to give customers that real meat experience.

“It actually needed the USDA for testing that might throw up some alarms for some people, I do believe it’s safe,” Mekkes told WAVY.com.

Its main ingredients are soy and potato protein. Both meatless options contain just as much, if not more, protein than the real meat burgers.

Impossible Burger also adds vitamins and minerals found in animal proteins like vitamin B12 and zinc.

Mekkes gives Burger King credit for accomplishing the goal of a real meat like experience.

“This one I really wouldn’t know between this one and the original,” she said.

However, she warns if you’re trying to reduce your risk of cancer, heart disease, diabetes or you’re trying to lose weight, these meals won’t work.

“Fast food is fast food and that’s vegan fast food,” she said.

These meat-alternatives have almost a full day’s worth of sodium and are high in both carbohydrates and saturated fat.

Adding the fries and a drink only make it less healthy, she said.

On the flip side, compared to raising cattle, these plant-based burgers require a lot less water to make and generate less greenhouse gas emissions.

“I applaud those companies, because that is the core of their concern and I like that,” she said.

Bottom line, they’re good for mother Earth, but your own mother may not approve.

