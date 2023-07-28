PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Thousands of people in Hampton Roads could be forced to find new doctors next week. That’s when contracts are set to end between Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Bon Secours, and Anthem and Mid–Atlantic Women’s Care.

“I’ve been with this group for 20 years; you form relationships with doctors, you get to know them, they get to know you. I just don’t want to have to try to find somebody new,” Katherine Giddis told WAVY.

Her doctor is with one of the 19 OBGYN practices in Virginia that fall under Mid Atlantic Women’s Care.

“It puts us all in a really bad place,” she said.

Anthem is also negotiating with Bon Secours. A spokesperson for the hospital system said if they don’t reach an agreement, 6,000 Hampton Roads patients with Medicare Advantage could be forced to pay more out of pocket starting August 1.

In a statement, Bon Secours said: “What Anthem BCBS pays our doctors, nurses and other caregivers is not equitable or market competitive.” Reimbursement rates, it goes on to say, “have not kept up with inflation or labor costs.”

Anthem sent WAVY a statement in response which reads in part, “The hospital system is ending its healthcare access for at-risk populations as a bargaining chip in trying to raise prices for people who have health coverage through their employer or the Affordable Care Act (ACA).”

The statement also said Bon Secours is “seeking double-digit payment increases that are three times the current hospital inflation rate.”

Negotiations with Mid-Atlantic Women’s Care are more inline with typical pay disputes between insurance companies and providers.

“Mid-Atlantic Women’s Care providers are committed to providing the best care possible and minimizing the disruption this event will have on its impacted patients,” said Mid-Atlantic Women’s Care Medical Director Tom Basco, MD, .

Mid-Atlantic Women’s Care assures patients they are still negotiating in good faith, but Giddis fears some women will put off their care if they cannot see the doctor they want to see.

“I know money is obviously very, very important but so is the care of our community and

their patients, you know you’re dealing with people’s mothers and grandmothers and sisters,” she said.

If you are a pregnant or have a chronic health condition you can continue to see your same caregivers at in-network rates by applying with Anthem for continuity of care.

Resources:

FAQ’s: Anthem (Elevance Health) insurance coverage questions re: negotiations

Anthem Members can use the Sydney Health mobile app or anthem.com to find in-network providers near them. Members can also contact Anthem Member Services by calling the number on the back of their Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield ID card.