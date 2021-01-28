After closure of VB therapy company, others look to fill mental health void in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A company sign atop a modern office building on Corporation Lane in Virginia Beach has been removed, but lingering questions remain surrounding the sudden closure of Christian Psychotherapy Services, a therapy company with four locations across the Hampton Roads area.
Three weeks after 10 On Your Side published the story of the closure, there is still no official word on why the practice with a patient database of 60,000 and 100 employees closed its doors with no notice to patients.
On the weekend of Jan. 9, practitioners, as required by state law, were desperately trying to reach their clients by any means necessary — including posts on social media — to let them know the practice had closed.
According to the State Corporation Commission, the practice remains in good standing. It was founded by Dr. Page Huff, who died unexpectedly last year. WAVY-TV 10 has reached out to a Virginia Beach attorney who is listed in SCC documents and the practice’s registered agent.
In several interviews conducted over a period of weeks, those connected to the practice or to Dr. Huff described him as a wonderful man who elevated mental health care for thousands in Hampton Roads.
Benicia Hernandez is the CEO of Life’s Journey Mental Health Services in Norfolk and spoke highly of the doctor.
“Dr. Huff was an amazing man and I’m so glad that I had the opportunity to know him,” said Hernandez.
10 On Your Side first profiled Life’s Journey early in the pandemic when employees were desperately trying to round up cell phones to give to homeless patients who, because of social distancing, were forced to use telephones and teleconferencing for their therapy sessions.
Since then, Life’s Journey has expanded its office space and is now reaching out to former Christian Psychotherapy Services patients and employees.
“We are currently looking for great therapists that want to expand their employment with Life’s Journey. We want to be able to fully serve a portion of those who had depended on that agency [Christian Psychotherapy Services] for so very long” said Hernandez.
Life’s Journey is one of a dozen practices that have reached out to 10 On Your Side in efforts to reach former Christian Psychotherapy Services patients who require regular therapy sessions and prescription drugs to help them cope during these difficult times.
“When you think about the isolation, the fear, the loneliness, it just has created such chaos in individuals’ lives. I don’t think we have seen the full impact of this depression, anxiety, and just an overall feeling of hopelessness,” she said.
Hernandez and other practitioners have serious concerns about former Christian Psychotherapy Services patients who could soon run out of medications used to treat serious mental health disorders.
“In a couple of months, everybody is going to be scrambling to find someone to fill their medications for depression and that is really when we are going to see the effect of [the Christian Psychotherapy Services closure], ” said Hernandez.
If a mental health patient is in crisis and first responders are called for help, mental health professionals say family members should notify authorities immediately about a diagnosis, so that precautions can be taken to protect patients and first responders.
Here’s a list of providers that are stepping up to help after the closure of Christian Psychotherapy Services:
- Waqia Richardson
Phone: 757-281-9316
Email: contact@mhbillingservicesllc.com
- Jennifer Nelson, Office Manager
Eden Counseling Center
VanValin Assessments and Consulting
Phone: 757-201-6127 ( information only and not services for patients)
- Shannon “Libby” Cutshall, PhD,LCP,LPC
Licensed Clinical Psychologist
Licensed Professional Counselor, Traumatologist
Certified Trauma Integration Clinician (CTIC)
TF-CBT Certified Therapist
(Specialization in Forensic Clinical Psychology)
Liberating Lives Christian Counseling and Psychological Services
6325 N. Center Drive
Bldg 18, Suite 208
Norfolk, VA. 23502-4007
Phone: 757-961-3255 (offering care for patients)
- Jacqueline Taylor
ENJ Psychotherapy LLC
3500 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Suite 219
Phone: 757-518-9673 (offering care for patients)
Email: EJpsychotherapy@gmail.com
- Defining Purpose Counseling & Consulting, LLC
Brian Jones, LPC
Provides outpatient therapy
Phone: 757-964-6159
- Life’s Journey LLC
Crisis stab, outpatient therapy, MHSS services
Phone: 757-622-0700
- Dreher and Associates
Provides outpatient therapy
Phone: 757-224-1488
- Ascension Counseling Services LLC
Turquoise Rawlings-Perrin LPC
Provides outpatient therapy
Phone: 757-955-1355
- True Life Destinations LLC
Provides Mental Health Skill-building & Psychosocial Rehabilitation Services
Phone: 757-224-0537
- Lisa Martin
Living Beyond Loss LLC
Provides Outpatient Therapy & Grief Recovery Method Services & Grief Groups
Website: www.livingbeyondloss.net
Email: Info@livingbeyondloss.net
Phone: 757-364-0488
- South Chesapeake Psychiatry
Nurse practitioners available for telepsych
Phone: 757-908-2124
- Thriveworks Counseling
Locations in Chesapeake, Newport News and Virginia Beach
Website: https://thriveworks.com/find-counselor/
Email: taylorh@thriveworks.com
Phone: 617-326-3783