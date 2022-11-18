NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) — Monee Bengtson walks through her day in a state of uncertainty. ” It’s as if I’m frozen – it’s a very strange feeling,” she said.

The artist found her focus in 2020 after being diagnosed with ADHD and given Adderall to treat it. Now she’s been out of the pills for more than a week as the nation deals with a shortage of the commonly prescribed medication.

Along with her inability to focus, she is also suffering from withdrawal symptoms. “Headaches, very tired, one of them is eating a lot there’s emotion, I’ve gotten weepy you know just this weird situation,” Bengtson told WAVY.

A report from Trilliant Health found Adderall prescriptions among adults increased by 15% during the pandemic. According to the CDC, about one in every 20 children take some type of ADHD medication.

To combat the shortage, doctors are substituting other medications for Adderall when possible, but that has led to other shortages.

“We are getting a lot of calls,” Dr. Michael Layne who works at Ghent Family Medicine at EVMS. Dr.

Layne told WAVY that stopping Adderall suddenly will not harm your health, however, it could affect a student’s grades or a person’s ability to work.

When it comes to younger children, Layne says that doctors recommend behavioral health changes before considering other options.

“For young young children its actually recommended that they have behavioral health modifications creating organized environments you know working on any sleep disturbances,” De. Layne said.

Some of the behavioral health changes he recommends are cognitive behavioral therapy, limiting stress and eating a nutritious diet.

As eager as Bengtson is to get back to her art, she told 10 On Your Side that hopes to see pharmacies fill prescriptions for the kids’ who need it first.

The FDA says the shortage could drag on for 30 to 60 more days.