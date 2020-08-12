757 online health initiative kicks off

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s a gamified platform put together by a company called “EdLogics” — and offers everyone from employers, to universities, and even community members a fun way to improve health literacy.

EdLogics CEO Tom Chamberlain, who’s based in Virginia Beach, calls it the “Healthier757 Initiative.”

The platform has been in the works for more than seven years, and was just put online earlier a few months ago.

“They can learn through videos, they can learn through print-based articles, through game-based learning and info graphics,” said Chamberlain.

It’s available for free to everyone in the community through a nonprofit relationship with the Global Action Platform.

The online platform covers everything from chronic conditions to what you can do during this pandemic to stay healthy.

It even answers questions like “Where can I get food?”

“They have a chance not only to learn about important health issues to make better healthcare decisions for them and their families, they also have a chance to win financial rewards,” Chamberlain said.

There are even financial rewards with $500, $300, and $100 drawings each month.

Chamberlain says their strategy is to educate consumers and help the underserved in Hampton Roads.

The system is already being used in different places such as the Norfolk Academy and local Boys and Girls Clubs.

“There’s so much that parents can learn through our platform to give their kids a better opportunity to be successful in life,” he added.

Ultimately, Chamberlain says he’d like to get the platform at all the public schools in our area.

You can find a link to the platform by clicking here.

