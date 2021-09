NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Riverside marked a milestone this week at one of its hospitals.

On Wednesday at 9:33 p.m., Baby Shepard Miles Suttle came into the world and became the 2021st baby born this year at Riverside Regional Medical Center.

According to Riverside Regional Medical Center, Shepard weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Staff at the medical center say he and his mother are doing beautifully.