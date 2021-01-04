2-person COVID-19 outbreak reported at Franklin health department

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials said Monday there is a COVID-19 outbreak at the Franklin City Health Department.

The department, which is an extension of the Western Tidewater Health District, has two employees that have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the WTHD.

Health district staff are now working to notify patients who may have come into contact with and been exposed by the positive staff members.

Other staff members who were exposed have already been notified, the health department said Monday night.

“Public health officials have been on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic since it began and are certainly not immune or protected from the effects of this highly infectious disease,” said Dr. Lauren James, interim district director. James continued, “This incident serves as a reminder that we as healthcare professionals must continue to be cautious as we go about our daily duties and interactions with the public.”

The Franklin health department will be closed until Jan. 11. Those with appointments between now and then will be notified so they can reschedule.

Curbside service for vital records will be at the Southampton County Health Department. Those needing records service should call 757-653-3040.