$100 million Sentara partnership to invest in housing, healthy food for Hampton Roads residents

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health announced a major community initiative and partnership with Local Initiative Support Coalition, or LISC, the nation’s largest community development organization.

Together, they are investing $100 million into Hampton Roads communities to help people live healthier lives. Their goal is to address the social issues that affect someone’s health and their access to care.

“This is really the way to transform people’s lives and community’s lives,” said Maurice Jones, President and CEO of LISC. “Communities that are healthiest, that are producing the healthiest outcomes are the communities where…safety is at its highest.”

The groups behind this investment say it’s all about improving people’s lives before they walk through the doors of a hospital. They want to ensure people have things like healthy food, clean living spaces, transportation and more.

“We think its a huge game changer because we’re really working to advance care in the communities and support social change,” said Sentara Healthcare President and CEO Howard Kern. “Healthcare is a very complex issue and if we’re spending all that money in our emergency room, we’re not making that fundamental change.”

Governor Ralph Northam was at the announcement on Thursday. He says this is all about investing in children and leveling the playing field.

“$100 million is going to go a long way,” Northam said. “It will help a lot of children and their families and as we you know try to articulate, all of these factors weigh into one’s health, whether they have affordable housing, whether they have a job, workforce training, access to providers, they are all important.”

LISC will open an office in Hampton Roads to determine where the funds are needed most, and then work to make the necessary changes.