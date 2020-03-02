10 On Your Side: Beach woman, family and friends fearing coronavirus get refund on China tour

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Bettie Jones and her group of friends and family had been looking forward to their tour to China ever since last year, when they booked it for February.

They were scheduled to depart ten days ago.

Once the coronavirus started to spread, they changed their minds. They figured they’d get a refund from the trip insurance they had purchased from John Hancock, but the policy didn’t cover something like coronavirus.

The insurance company wasn’t going to budge, so 10 On Your Side contacted the tour operator, UTOVacation in Ontario, Canada.

“It was a good decision that we chose not to go,” Jones said.

Jones made that decision when only 300 people had died from coronavirus in China. Since then, it has killed 2,500 more people in that country.

“(The trip insurance company) had absolutely told me ‘No, absolutely no,'” Jones said.

So, we connected Jones with someone at the tour company who was able to make a good judgment call. Often, when 10 On Your Side reports on a company, it’s because they’ve done something wrong. This company saw the right thing to do, and did it.

“I’m very very thankful for you for reaching out to everybody and giving me all the contacts that I needed,” Jones said.

UTO refunded a total of more than $4,300 to the group, after the trip insurance company wouldn’t. Jones is happy we were able to help.

“[WAVY-TV was] A-1, 100 percent. I think if it had not been for [WAVY], I think the ‘no’ that we got in the beginning, would have definitely been a no,” she said.

And here’s why it’s always a good idea for a business to do right by the customer.

“If I ever wanted to take one of their trips again, I would definitely go through them,” Jones said.

Jones says she and her group will watch the progress of coronavirus and, at some point, will finally take their trip together to China.

Latest Posts: