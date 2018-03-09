Health officials: Dog recently killed rabid raccoon in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials in Norfolk have issued a warning about a rabid raccoon in the city.

The Norfolk Health Department says a dog killed one on March 3 along Summers Drive in the Roland Park neighborhood.

Officials say the raccoon tested positive for rabies earlier this week. There are no known exposures to people, and the dog was vaccinated against rabies.

If you’ve been bitten or scratched by a raccoon in this neighborhood, call the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712 or Norfolk Animal Control at 757-664-7387.