Milam County (FOX 44/KWKT) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Milam county Tuesday morning. Troopers say it happened around 6:30 a.m. on FM 485, just east of Yarrelton.

A 2016 Chevrolet 2500 pickup towing a trailer was heading east when troopers say a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage going west slammed into it head-on.

Investigators say the 22-year-old behind the wheel of the Mirage tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and veered into the pickup.

22-year-old Mallory Regina Shaw of Hampstead, North Carolina was in the front passenger seat. She died in the crash.

At this time there is no word of any other injuries involved in the crash. There is also no information about possible criminal charges.

Texas DPS reminds drivers they may not drive on the left side of the road in a no-passing zone.