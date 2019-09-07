Hatteras Island’s Mr. Meowgi, who swam home during Matthew, gets stuck in tree for 6 hours during Dorian

HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) — Mr. Meowgi of Hatteras Island is taking a well-deserved cat nap after a long day in Mother Nature on Friday.

Owner Leigh Anne Winslow says floodwaters just came up too quick during Hurricane Dorian, trapping the poor kitty in a tree in her yard.

“He was in the tree during some crazy wind too,” Winslow said. “We’re surprised he didn’t get blown out of the tree.”

The heavy wind and slight current in the water proved to be too much for even this daredevil cat, who got so tired of being stuck on a neighbor’s porch during Hurricane Matthew in 2017 that he swam home.

“Our home was flooded in Hurricane Matthew and we had to tear that house down and we rebuilt,” Winslow said. “Our new home is now 13 ft. off the ground. So, we were high and dry this time.”

Despite the valiant efforts of “Operation Save Mr. Meowgi,” a jerry-rigged scheme that involved her son Tyler using an inflatable raft and burlap tied around his waist, the meowing Meowgi was too scared to come down.

So his claws dug in, for 6 whole hours.

The wind howled and meows echoed, but eventually the floodwater receded enough for him to find safety on top of a warm, fluffy blanket.

Those eyes say: wax off, Dorian.