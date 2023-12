SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The VHSL Class 4 State Finals has the 13-1 Salem Spartans taking on the 14-0 Phoebus Phantoms Saturday at 11:30 a.m. from Williams Stadium in Lynchburg.

This is Salem’s 14th state finals appearance. They have a 10-3 record. Salem’s last finals appearance was in the spring 2021. It was Salem winning at Lake Taylor, 28-20. Salem has won their last four state title games.