NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Festevents Harborfest Fireworks display produced by Pyro Shows of Tennessee is one of the largest waterfront pyrotechnics shows on the East Coast.

The show is scheduled for Saturday, June 10 at 9:30 p.m. and will be fired from a floating platform in the Elizabeth River.

If you can’t make it in-person, WAVY plans to stream it live in the player above.