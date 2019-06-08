Harborfest schedule for Saturday

Harborfest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK – Norfolk Festevents has released an updated schedule for Saturday’s Harborfest events.

Harborfest continues today at noon with exciting additions to Saturday’s schedule which includes Friday night’s DJ AFISHAL’s headline performance and the Harborfest Drone Show.

Saturday’s full Schedule of Events is as follows:

12:00pm                                 Harborfest opens

12:00-6:00pm                        Public Visitation aboard Tall Ships & Character Vessels

12:00-8:00pm                        Pirate and Mermaid Face & Body Painting, Treasure Island/Mermaid Cove

12:00-8:00pm                        Mermaid & Pirate Crafts Make & Take, Mermaid Cove

12:00-8:30pm                        Blazin Keys Piano Bar, Juke Box Live Stage                       

12:00-8:00pm                        Blackbeard the Pirate, Treasure Island

12:00-8:00pm                        Back Bay Mermaids, Mermaid Cove           

12:00-5:00pm                        Sail Nauticus “First Sails”, Elizabeth River

12:00-9:00pm                        Festival Escape Rooms

1:00-1:30pm                          The Defiant Crew Pirate School, Treasure Island

1:30-2:00pm                          SAR Demo – United States Coast Guard, Elizabeth River

1:30-2:00pm                          Shadow Players Sword Fighting Show, Treasure Island  

2:00-9:00pm                          BL Visuals Body Marbling Activation

2:45-4:00pm                          BJ Griffin & Galaxy Groove, Boathouse Stage (funk/soul)

3:00-3:30pm                          The Defiant Crew Pirate School, Treasure Island

3:15-4:15pm                          Blessid Union of Souls, Main Stage (alternative rock)

3:30-4:00pm                          Shadow Players Sword Fighting Show, Treasure Island              

4:30-5:30pm                          Tug Muster, Elizabeth River – TBD

4:30-5:00pm                          Colours Junkanoo Parade, Starts at Waterside District

4:45-6:00pm                          Mike Mitchell Band, Boathouse Stage (bluegrass)

5:00-5:30pm                          The Defiant Crew Pirate School, Treasure Island

5:15-6:15pm                          Ripe, Main Stage (funk/pop)

6:30-7:00pm                          Shadow Players Sword Fighting Show, Treasure Island

7:00-7:30pm                          The Defiant Crew Pirate School, Treasure Island

7:00-8:00pm                          After Funk, Boathouse Stage (funk)

7:00-7:45pm                          Rose Royce, Main Stage (funk/pop)

8:00pm                                   Buckshot, Outdoor Blue Moon Concert Stage

8:15-9:30pm                          AFISHAL (EDM)                    

9:30pm                                   Fireworks over the Elizabeth River (the drone show originally scheduled for 9:30 was canceled due to weather

10:00-10:30pm                     Colours Junkanoo Parade, Starts at Anchor

10:00-11:00pm                     DJ CanRock, Boathouse Stage (EDM)

For more information, visit Festevents.org.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Harborfests Past

More harborfest past

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Don't Miss

Harborfest 2019

More Harborfest

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10