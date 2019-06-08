Harborfest schedule for Saturday

NORFOLK – Norfolk Festevents has released an updated schedule for Saturday’s Harborfest events.

Harborfest continues today at noon with exciting additions to Saturday’s schedule which includes Friday night’s DJ AFISHAL’s headline performance and the Harborfest Drone Show.

Saturday’s full Schedule of Events is as follows:

12:00pm Harborfest opens

12:00-6:00pm Public Visitation aboard Tall Ships & Character Vessels

12:00-8:00pm Pirate and Mermaid Face & Body Painting, Treasure Island/Mermaid Cove

12:00-8:00pm Mermaid & Pirate Crafts Make & Take, Mermaid Cove

12:00-8:30pm Blazin Keys Piano Bar, Juke Box Live Stage

12:00-8:00pm Blackbeard the Pirate, Treasure Island

12:00-8:00pm Back Bay Mermaids, Mermaid Cove

12:00-5:00pm Sail Nauticus “First Sails”, Elizabeth River

12:00-9:00pm Festival Escape Rooms

1:00-1:30pm The Defiant Crew Pirate School, Treasure Island

1:30-2:00pm SAR Demo – United States Coast Guard, Elizabeth River

1:30-2:00pm Shadow Players Sword Fighting Show, Treasure Island

2:00-9:00pm BL Visuals Body Marbling Activation

2:45-4:00pm BJ Griffin & Galaxy Groove, Boathouse Stage (funk/soul)

3:00-3:30pm The Defiant Crew Pirate School, Treasure Island

3:15-4:15pm Blessid Union of Souls, Main Stage (alternative rock)

3:30-4:00pm Shadow Players Sword Fighting Show, Treasure Island

4:30-5:30pm Tug Muster, Elizabeth River – TBD

4:30-5:00pm Colours Junkanoo Parade, Starts at Waterside District

4:45-6:00pm Mike Mitchell Band, Boathouse Stage (bluegrass)

5:00-5:30pm The Defiant Crew Pirate School, Treasure Island

5:15-6:15pm Ripe, Main Stage (funk/pop)

6:30-7:00pm Shadow Players Sword Fighting Show, Treasure Island

7:00-7:30pm The Defiant Crew Pirate School, Treasure Island

7:00-8:00pm After Funk, Boathouse Stage (funk)

7:00-7:45pm Rose Royce, Main Stage (funk/pop)

8:00pm Buckshot, Outdoor Blue Moon Concert Stage

8:15-9:30pm AFISHAL (EDM)

9:30pm Fireworks over the Elizabeth River (the drone show originally scheduled for 9:30 was canceled due to weather

10:00-10:30pm Colours Junkanoo Parade, Starts at Anchor

10:00-11:00pm DJ CanRock, Boathouse Stage (EDM)

For more information, visit Festevents.org.