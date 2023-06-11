NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Life on the water is a way of life for the Hampton Roads community. The 47th Annual Harborfest allows attendees to celebrate it.

The maritime and nautical culture makes the Tidewater area unique. The Harborfest is an iconic family-friendly event that has been part of the area’s history for decades. The massive boats and ships are the main attraction for many.

“I’ve been landlocked for the past 12 years,” said festival attendee Christian Everson. “Seeing this has been really refreshing, seeing all the ships come in.”

“I was in Venice last September and they didn’t have any of this,” said Williamsburg residen Ed Polazzo. ” They had gondolas, but I want to see that ship, it caught my eye!”

There are many land-events happening as well.

