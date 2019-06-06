Harborfest 2019: Road Closures

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The annual Harborfest will taking place in Downtown Norfolk from Friday through Sunday, but many of the coinciding road closures begin on Thursday.

The following road closures will begin Thursday at 10 a.m. and end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday:

Boush Street

Southbound – Brambleton Avenue to City Hall Avenue will remain open. The southbound median turn lane will remain open from City Hall Avenue to Plume Street for garage access. The rest of southbound Boush Street from City Hall Avenue to Main Street will be closed.

Waterside Drive

Eastbound – Will be closed from Main Street and Martin’s Lane.

Westbound – Will be closed from Atlantic Street to Main Street.

Martin’s Lane

Southbound – Main Street to Waterside Drive will be closed to through traffic. Southbound access to TowneBank/Prince Books parking lot and the World Trade Center loading dock will be maintained at all times.

Atlantic Street

Southbound – Will be closed to through traffic from Main Street to Waterside Drive.