NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Harborfest is always bringing new and exciting things to the waterfront and this year – there’s something new in the sky!

Friday evening at 9:30 p.m., the skies above the Elizabeth River will come alive with dazzling shapes and colors — produced by hundreds of drones!

The Great Lakes Drone Company has produced displays for airshows, weddings and other special events. While the drones are what the crowd sees in the air, there’s a lot of computer programming that takes place before the drones ever take off.

Each drone knows its path and what color to display at a pre-determined time. One head pilot monitors the drones from a computer in their trailer while the drones move in their pre-determined path.

This year’s display will have unique nautical themes, including mermaids, U.S. Navy formations and other shapes.

WAVY-TV 10 is a proud sponsor of the display. You can watch from Waterside and Town Point Park on Friday evening. The display begins at 9:30 p.m.