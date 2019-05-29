Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Taking Back the Community
Clear the Shelters
Tragedy in Va Beach
Top Stories
The Latest: Helicopter crash victim was helping friend
Top Stories
Noose Display Angers Ohio Neighbors
Toddler Killed In Robbery Attempt
Treating Summer Stings
Researchers take major step towards curing HIV
Video Center
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings
Forecast
Hurricane Guide
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Heat Index
Weather Blog
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
Tides
ODU Football
High School
Auto Racing
MLB
NBA
NFL
NHL
NCAA Basketball
NCAA Football
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Guides
Summer Camp Guide
Clear the Shelters
HR Show
Entertainment
Fashion
Financial
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
In The Kitchen
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Top Stories
In The Kitchen: Fresh Mahi-Mahi Tacos
Top Stories
Virginia Voices International
Travel in Style with Stephanie Walters
Show and Tell: Soccer Brothers
Legal Matters: Waterpark Safety
Experts
About Us
Contact WAVY
Meet the Team
Advertise
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
WAVY TV Schedule
Alexa
Mobile Apps
Report It!
Text Alerts
Work for WAVY
Search
Search
Search
Harborfest 2019: Stage Schedule
Harborfest
Posted:
May 29, 2019 / 05:32 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 13, 2019 / 09:35 AM EDT
Credit: Festevents
Saturday, June 8
2:45 p.m. —
BJ Griffin and Galaxy Groove
(Boathouse Stage)
3:15 p.m. —
Blessid Union of Souls
(Main Stage)
4:45 p.m. —
Mike Mitchell Band
(Boathouse Stage) “5 p.m. 5:15 p.m. —
Ripe
(Main Stage)
7 p.m. —
After Funk
(Boathouse Stage)
7 p.m. —
Rose Royce
(Main Stage)
8 p.m. — Buckshot (Outdoor Blue Moon Concert Stage)
8:15 p.m. — AFISHAL (EDM)
9:30 p.m. — DRONE SHOW, ELIZABETH RIVER – Weather Permitting
9:45 p.m. — FIREWORKS, ELIZABETH RIVER
10:00 p.m. — DJ CanRock, Boathouse Stage (EDM)
Sunday, June 9
12:45 p.m. — Mike Proffitt Band (Boathouse Stage)
2 p.m. —
Maggie Rose
(Main Stage)
3:15 p.m. —
The Vegabonds
(Boathouse Stage)
4:30 p.m. —
Lonestar
(Main Stage)
Click here for the full schedule of Harborfest events
Click Here for our Harborfest Guide
LKQD Outstream
Also on Living Local
‘Summer Series of Film Classics’ returns to Naro Cinema next week
Thousands pack the Oceanfront for Fourth of July 2019
Virginia Zoo holds annual photo contest
Jurassic Journey event stomps into Town Center
Sweet news! Krispy Kreme launches doughnut delivery
Local artist completes massive Wright Brothers mural
Fireworks Safety and Laws in Hampton Roads
New Realm Brewing raises $85,000 for families of VB shooting victims
Hampton Roads 2019 4th of July events and firework displays
Bigger and better than ever: 52nd annual Jazz Festival wraps up in Hampton
Harborfests Past
WAVY Archives: Harborfest 1993 Tall Ships Arrive
WAVY Archives: Harborfest 2000 (5:30 p.m.)
WAVY Archive: Harborfest 2000 ( 5 p.m.)
WAVY Archives: 2000 Harborfest (6 p.m.)
More harborfest past
Harborfest Guide Navigation
Event Calendar
Weekend Planner Email
Don't Miss
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Living Local – Summer Camp Guide
Auto Racing Challenge
Harborfest 2019
Harborfest schedule for Saturday
Photos: Harborfest 2019 in Downtown Norfolk
Storms cancel Harborfest events for Friday night
With rain in the forecast, 2019 Parade of Sail starts early
Harborfest Highlights: What to check out this year
More Harborfest
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***