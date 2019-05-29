Harborfest 2019: Stage Schedule

Saturday, June 8

2:45 p.m. — BJ Griffin and Galaxy Groove (Boathouse Stage)
3:15 p.m. — Blessid Union of Souls (Main Stage)
4:45 p.m. — Mike Mitchell Band (Boathouse Stage) “5 p.m. 5:15 p.m. — Ripe (Main Stage)
7 p.m. — After Funk (Boathouse Stage)
7 p.m. — Rose Royce (Main Stage)
8 p.m. — Buckshot (Outdoor Blue Moon Concert Stage)
8:15 p.m. — AFISHAL (EDM)
9:30 p.m. — DRONE SHOW, ELIZABETH RIVER – Weather Permitting
9:45 p.m. — FIREWORKS, ELIZABETH RIVER
10:00 p.m. — DJ CanRock, Boathouse Stage (EDM)

Sunday, June 9

12:45 p.m. — Mike Proffitt Band (Boathouse Stage)
2 p.m. — Maggie Rose (Main Stage)
3:15 p.m. — The Vegabonds (Boathouse Stage)
4:30 p.m. — Lonestar (Main Stage)

