NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The music lineup for the 2023 Norfolk Harborfest has been announced!

The festival, which is scheduled to take place June 9-11 at Town Point Park, will feature headline performances from Allman Betts Band, Morris Day and The Time, and Parmalee. The full music lineup for the 2023 Norfolk Harborfest is listed below:

Main Stage:

Friday, June 9 3:15 p.m. – Erin & The Wildfire 6 p.m. – Kendall Street Company 8 p.m. – The Allman Betts Band

Saturday, June 10 3:15 p.m. – To be announced 6 p.m. – The be announced 8:15 p.m. – Morris Day & The Time

Sunday, June 11 2 p.m. – Cody Christian Band 4: 30 p.m. – Parmalee



Boathouse Stage:

Friday, June 9 2:45 p.m. – To be announced 4:45 p.m. – Nate Sacks & The Lifehakcs 7 p.m. – The Gold Sauce 10 p.m. – Littkeys

Saturday, June 10 12:30 p.m. – Dustin Furlow 2:45 p.m. – Allen Hudson & the Halfmoons 4:45 p.m. – The be announced 7 p.m. – The Chong Band 10 p.m. – To be announced

Sunday, June 11 12:45 p.m. – Bobby Blackhat Walters 3:15 p.m. – BJ Griffin & Galaxy Groove



This year’s festival will pay tribute to The Boathouse in what would have been its 40th anniversary since it opened its doors for the first time. Performers who are listed as “to be announced” on the Boathouse stage will be reserved for bands that performed at the original Boathouse venue.

Norfolk Harborfest is America’s largest, longest-running , free maritime festival, and will include its annual Parade Sail, a fireworks show, a drone show, and much more.