NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The music lineup for the 2023 Norfolk Harborfest has been announced!
The festival, which is scheduled to take place June 9-11 at Town Point Park, will feature headline performances from Allman Betts Band, Morris Day and The Time, and Parmalee. The full music lineup for the 2023 Norfolk Harborfest is listed below:
Main Stage:
- Friday, June 9
- 3:15 p.m. – Erin & The Wildfire
- 6 p.m. – Kendall Street Company
- 8 p.m. – The Allman Betts Band
- Saturday, June 10
- 3:15 p.m. – To be announced
- 6 p.m. – The be announced
- 8:15 p.m. – Morris Day & The Time
- Sunday, June 11
- 2 p.m. – Cody Christian Band
- 4: 30 p.m. – Parmalee
Boathouse Stage:
- Friday, June 9
- 2:45 p.m. – To be announced
- 4:45 p.m. – Nate Sacks & The Lifehakcs
- 7 p.m. – The Gold Sauce
- 10 p.m. – Littkeys
- Saturday, June 10
- 12:30 p.m. – Dustin Furlow
- 2:45 p.m. – Allen Hudson & the Halfmoons
- 4:45 p.m. – The be announced
- 7 p.m. – The Chong Band
- 10 p.m. – To be announced
- Sunday, June 11
- 12:45 p.m. – Bobby Blackhat Walters
- 3:15 p.m. – BJ Griffin & Galaxy Groove
This year’s festival will pay tribute to The Boathouse in what would have been its 40th anniversary since it opened its doors for the first time. Performers who are listed as “to be announced” on the Boathouse stage will be reserved for bands that performed at the original Boathouse venue.
Norfolk Harborfest is America’s largest, longest-running , free maritime festival, and will include its annual Parade Sail, a fireworks show, a drone show, and much more.