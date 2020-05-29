2020 Virtual Harborfest announced; special content to air on WAVY

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Although the annual Harborfest celebration is canceled for the first time in its 43-year history, organizers want to keep the tradition alive.

Norfolk Festevents just announced it is planning a virtual Harborfest for 2020, which entails a look back at years past. Special digital content will be available over the weekend of June 5 – 7 that will include historic photos, videos and behind-the-scenes footage.

There is also a Harborfest poster contest taking place on social media and the winner will be announced over the Virtual Harborfest weekend. It’s not too late to enter! The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, June 3.

WAVY TV 10 is proud to be a part of the celebration. Watch The Hampton Roads Show and WAVY News 10 Midday on Friday, June 5 for a look back at some of Harborfest’s biggest and most popular traditions, including the Parade of Sail, musical performances and more.

Here is a complete schedule of events for the 2020 Virtual Harborfest:

Friday, June 5, 2020

10 a.m. –Poster Contest Winner Announcement

12 p.m. – 2016 Parade of Sail Video

3 p.m. – Specialty Entertainment Spotlight

6 p.m. – Local Entertainment Spotlight

8 p.m. – Harborfest Pirates Spotlight

Saturday, June 6, 2020

12 p.m. – International Tall Ships Spotlight

2 p.m. – Military Tribute Spotlight

4:30 p.m. – Tug Muster Spotlight

7:30 p.m. – Tastes of Harborfest Spotlight

9:30 p.m. – 2016 Fireworks Video

Sunday, June 7, 2020

12 p.m. – Harborfest Mermaids Spotlight

2 p.m. – National Entertainment Spotlight

3:30 p.m. – Build-A-Boat Video

5 p.m. – Local Tall Ship Spotlight

6 p.m. – Thank You Video

For additional updates on the 2020 Virtual Harborfest and for more information on Norfolk Festevents, please visit Festevents.org.

This is the latest virtual endeavor by Festevents. In April, they announced a free 2-week Stay-at-Home series of virtual entertainment streamed on the Norfolk Festevents Facebook page.

