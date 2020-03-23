Live Now
‘Hands, washing hands…’: Neil Diamond sends a reminder to fans during coronavirus pandemic

by: Nexstar Media Wire

LOS ANGELES – DECEMBER 14: Neil Diamond performs during “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” Wednesday, December 14, 2016 (12:35 PM-1:37 AM ET/PT) On The CBS Television Network. (Photo by Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

(WJW)–  We are all familiar with the Neil Diamond classic, ‘Sweet Caroline,’ but now the singing legend is using his fan favorite to send a friendly reminder in times of the coronavirus crisis.

Neil Diamond took to his social media accounts Saturday night to encourage fans. He said, “I know we are going through a rough time right now, but I love you and I think if we sing together, well we will feel a little bit better.”

Neil changed up his lyrics to Sweet Caroline to a song we all can sing together to help practice social distancing.   Here are the new lyrics, “Where it began.. I can’t begin to knowing, but then I know it’s growing strong. Was in the spring, and spring became the summer Who’d have believed you’d come along. Hands, washing hands, reaching out, don’t touch me, I won’t touch you.   Sweet Caroline…Good times never seemed so good. I’ve been inclined to believe they never would but now I look at the night  and it don’t seem so lonely.  We filled it up with only two.
And when I hurt, hurting runs off my shoulders, how can I hurt when holding you. Hands, washing hands, reaching out, don’t touch me, I won’t touch you..”

