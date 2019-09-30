Hampton woman has life-threatening injuries after being attacked by her own dog

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 31-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being attacked by her own dog in her backyard Sunday evening.

Hampton Police say an emergency call came from the home in the 100 block of Powhatan Parkway around 5 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the woman with serious injuries. They say she was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Another woman, a 68-year-old family member, was also bitten by the dog during the incident, police say.

The woman was trying to render first aid to the victim when she was bitten, but her injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say the victim was in her backyard with multiple dogs from the home when the attack happened.

The 92-pound pit bull was removed from the home and is in custody of Hampton Animal Control, according to police.

