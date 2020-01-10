30 witnesses lined up for trial of Hampton woman accused of murdering 2-year-old son, CA says

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A jury trial has been requested in the case of a Hampton mom accused of killing her 2-year-old son.

In a hearing Friday, Hampton Commonwealth’s Anton Bell said his office has about 30 witnesses, including the medical examiner, that can testify in Julia Tomlin’s trial, which expected to go from March 9 to March 13.

A grand jury indicted Tomlin last month on five charges in connection to the death of her son, Noah.

Tomlin, who appeared confused and somber Friday, is charged with 2nd-degree murder, felony child neglect and concealment of a dead body.

“This crime affected the community in such a devastating manner, we felt jury trial was necessary,” Bell said Friday.

Tomlin reported Noah missing in late June 2019, near Buckroe Beach. After more than a week of searching, officers found his body at a steam plant.

An autopsy revealed the toddler died from several blunt force trauma injuries. Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell says he was “tortured.”

An FBI agent testified that during an interview Tomlin said she admitted she had someone else dispose of Noah’s body. However, that person did not know his body was in the bag.

10 On Your Side’s Kiahnna Patterson is in the courtroom. Check back for updates.