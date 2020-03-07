Hampton upsets top-seed Radford to advance to Big South championship game

RADFORD, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Pirates are win away from making it back to the NCAA Tournament.

Playing in the Big South Tournament, the Pirates upset top-seed Radford on the Highlanders home court 86-78.

Hampton had entered the Big South Tournament on a three-game losing streak, but behind the Commonwealth of Virginia’s all-time leading scorer Jermaine Marrow, the Pirates suddenly look like the team to beat.

Marrow scored 36 points in the win over Radford, this after he poured in 32 points in the Pirates win over Longwood to open the tournament.

Hampton will play Winthrop on Sunday in the Big South Championship game with a trip to the NCAA Tournament on the line.