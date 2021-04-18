Hampton University requiring faculty and staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A memorandum went out at Hampton University that said COVID-19 vaccines would be required for all HU faculty and staff.

To assist the university faculty and staff with gaining access to the vaccines, the Hampton University Mobile Health Unit will be administering the Pfizer and/or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from April 20 to April 22, and April 27 to 29 by appointment only.

The Mobile Health Unit will be parked in Lot 21 at the University for each clinic session. This is the parking lot across from the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications.

Staff members who wish to schedule an appointment, can click on this link.