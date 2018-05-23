Hampton Roads: What’s Right With Our Community

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — For the past couple of weeks — 10 On Your Side’s been peeling back the layers on what’s wrong with Hampton Roads in attracting business and creating jobs.

How do you explain our stagnant economy that hasn’t created a new net job in 10 years? And how do you get the economy rocking and rolling again?

What we do know is that even with our challenges, there is a lot right with Hampton Roads. Just ask local businessman John “Dubby” Wynne.

“We have a great quality of life and favorable cost of housing. People don’t want to live somewhere they don’t like,” Wynne said.

There’s a lot right in Hampton Roads, The Port of Virginia is adding a million containers of capacity a year with access to global markets, and now there’s a new port, a digital port, in Virginia Beach.

In November the world’s fastest subsea fiber data cable from Spain came ashore with more cables on the way. Virginia Beach’s Director of Economic Development Warren Harris on what the cable connection means, “It lays the framework, the groundwork if you will, for us to create an ecosystem around technology … to take advantage of data centers, business analytics, support of bio-science initiatives.”

Hampton Roads isn’t the only region with global subsea cables, but it’s the only one between New York and Florida. “This can be our brand. This could be our future. It can be our foundation upon which we can build our future economy,” said Bob Crum, the executive director for the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission.

Hampton Roads’ future economy begins at a nondescript building on Corporate Landing Parkway in Virginia Beach.

The subsea cables are run underground from Camp Pendleton into the Cable Landing Station, and inside are Microsoft, Facebook, and Telxius, who are using the cables for their high-tech businesses.

It has been said, “if you build it they will come.”

Well ACA International is coming, and investing more than $52 million to build a 130,000 square foot facility across the street from the Cable Landing Station.

Globalinx Data Centers is now retrofitting a 10,000 square foot building just down the road from the Cable Landing Station.

The plans are to expand to two more buildings for a total of 160,000 square feet.

“We will attract a lot more enterprise as a result of this because of our ability to connect into these subsea cables, and bring it into data centers,” said Globalinx founder Greg Twitt.

You want to be as close as possible to the Cable Landing Station because that means faster connectivity for clients, who will lease space from Globalinx to have the same access.

Twitt says he expects to hire 50 to 75 people with average salaries between $50,000 to $60,000.

“It is a regional approach,” says Crum.

That’s what’s great about Hampton Roads, it’s not only in Virginia Beach.

It’s a regional fiber network that connects businesses, colleges and municipal centers from the Southside to the Peninsula, and it’s endorsed by all 17 Hampton Roads governments.

“This is a great example on what’s right with Hampton Roads,” says Crum.

Crum says the same 17 local governments also agree on $ 5 billion of transportation projects.

“They have agreed to not only self tax ourselves, to not only fund the interstate network, they’ve also prioritized these projects for implementation,” Crum added.

The 17 governments have come together to support I-64 widening on the Peninsula, Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel widening with a new tube, The 264-64 Interchange, and the High Rise Bridge widening.

“We are called by a lot of metro political areas and asked ‘how can we learn from you, Hampton Roads’?” Crum said.

Hampton Roads is behind, but we are now aggressively identifying and preparing properties for businesses to move into quickly.

“We have to be certain we have sites ready for economic development, and job creation,” Crum said. They need the correct zoning, proper utilities, they have to be shovel ready, and in the right location.”

That’s one reason why Globalinx came to the site in Virginia Beach where they ended up. The building Twitt is now in was there, available, and almost ready, “We would be here a lot later, and we would miss a greater opportunity, so site ready is essential for us to be here, correct.”

Do you remember the old Hoffman Beverage Warehouse on Greenwhich Road?

Well, it is now home to the largest data center for crypto currency mining in North America.

More than 16,000 little computers that record transactions for electronic money online.

Tom Flake is founder of Bcause LLC, and for him regional diversification is personal.

“I am the father of four, and all of my kids live someplace else, and it sort of pisses me off. I’d really like there to be jobs here in Hampton Roads so that they can work here.”

There are also stepped up efforts for job preparation and training, “I am much more involved with thinking where do we go next,” Flake said.

Josh Anton was recently a guest speaker for students at the Strome Entrepreneurial Center at ODU.

He was telling students what the DNA looks like for someone who creates a new business from nothing, “I am afraid of wasting time on things that don’t matter.”

Watching Anton’s presentation was Dr. Larry “Chip” Filer, who is Associate Vice President for Entrepreneurship and Economic Development at ODU.

“The new economy is built on smaller, more agile firms. 50 folks, 100 folks. The firms are very agile, very innovative, very cutting edge, and we really lack that,” Filer said.

How did that happen? How did Hampton Roads go 10 years without creating a new net job?

“Well we kind of took our eye off the basics of economic development, I think,” Filer said. “The basics of an innovative culture, technological advancement, scaling up of existing companies, creating very strong scaled market niches with a variety of firms … we were lacking that, but now we are concentrating on that.”

Filer is so respected he was asked by GO Virginia to prepare an Economic Growth and Diversity Plan to get us back on the right track.

Filer helped create these six job growth clusters for Hampton Roads

1. Port Operations, Logistics and Warehousing

2. Advanced Manufacturing

3. Cyber Security, Data Analytics and Modeling and Simulation.

4. Shipbuilding and Ship Repair

5. Water Technologies

6. Unmanned Systems and Aerospace

Filer explains, “So these were the ones we identified in the report that we were already pretty good at, we were already nationally known for. Then it was a matter of kind of just upping it to the next level.”

“They told you make connections, network, the big one repeated today, research,” Amy Rodriguez told a group of veterans and their families. She is a career developer, and was pointing to a screen which showed keywords from the employer panel, and special presentations that related to resumes, interviews, job search, salary negotiations, social media and barriers to employment.

Upping it to the next level is the goal of Opportunity Inc’s Veterans Employment Center.

Veterans and their families are prepared and trained to enter the workforce, and workers who specialize in those clusters mentioned above may have a leg up in getting ahead.

“We are looking at…Advanced manufacturing, health care, ports and logistics, ship repair, information technology, and the skills that are associated with those,” said Opportunity Inc’s President Shawn Avery.

Filer sums it up this way, “The point is that we have to do it, and we have to be deliberate, and purposeful for a very long period of time, and not take our eye off the ball. We are doing it the right way now, and we just have to stay committed … no, we can’t fail now.”

Andy Fox’s story runs tonight at 6:15 p.m.